MARKLEVILLE — The annual Markleville Jamboree will be held Aug. 2-3 in the Markleville Community Park.
Events will include:
• A pet prince/princess contest. To enter make and bring a decorative container for money votes, with your pets picture to the information booth, Friday, Aug. 2, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Any size, any age, any kind of pet can enter. Winners announced on stage Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m.
• Corey Cox will perform in concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
• Motorcycle show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. All bikes are welcome. Judging begins at 11 a.m. with trophies and plaques awarded at noon.
• Kids area featuring face painting, big bubbles, games, bounce houses, knockerball on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. and at 4 p.m. "Hedgehog Hannah," an amazing interactive animal show with 10 different animals.
There will be raffle prizes. Tickets are $1 each, with all money going back into the Jamboree. Items include: a Colts signed football; two tickets to Holiday World; two Sky Zone Jump passes; two box seats for The Indianapolis Indians; two club seats for Indy Eleven Professional Soccer; and more. Winners will be drawn and announced on stage on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m. Need not be present to win.
