LINTON — The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife is partnering with Friends of Goose Pond to stage the 12th annual Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival, Feb. 27-28.
The community-based bird-watching festival is held in Linton in Greene County. The event celebrates the migration of sandhill cranes and waterfowl at Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA), which is located on the town’s outskirts.
For safety reasons, this year’s events will take place virtually. Programming will include bird-watching tips from the property manager and assistant property manager, a birds of prey presentation, information from the International Crane Foundation, and Facebook Live sessions from bird-watching experts in the field.
On-site visitors to Goose Pond FWA may also take a self-guided driving tour of the property or stop in the Visitor Center, 13540 W. 400S, to get more information about the attractions.
For more information about the event, visit https://friendsofgoosepond.org/marsh-madness/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.