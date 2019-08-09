ANDERSON — Are you a fan of gardening and would like to hang out with like-minded people? Are you a seasoned gardener but would like to learn more? Are you a brand new gardener who would like to learn from people who have been doing it forever?
The 2019 Master Gardener Intern Class that consists of 14 classes gets underway on Aug. 15 and runs for 14 weeks. Classes are from 6 to 9 p.m. every Thursday.
The class costs $135, which includes Purdue Master Gardener Manual, class handouts and binders. (A second family member from the same address may attend the class for an additional $60 if you agree to share training materials.)
Registration must be received before Monday. Class registration is capped at 15 people.
Information: https://extension.purdue.edu/extmedia/mg/mg-5-w.pdf.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.