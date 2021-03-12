ANDERSON — The Madison County Master Gardener Association has established a horticultural scholarship to provide post secondary financial assistance to high school seniors who reside in Madison County and have declared intent to pursue a college major in horticulture or a related area in an accredited school.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the association will offer at least one $1,000 scholarship award.
Scholarship money can be used for tuition, books, supplies, and other school-related expenses, including room and board at school operated facilities. Scholarship payments will be made directly to the college or university after official notice of entry is presented by the award recipient or sent by the college or university.
Application information has been sent to each area high school serving Madison County youths.
Additional application packets are available through the Purdue Cooperative Extension Office, 3424 Mounds Road, Anderson, IN 46017, 765-641-9514. Applications are due March 15.
Awards will be determined on the basis of scholarship, leadership, character, personality, teacher recommendation, and reasons for choosing horticulture or a related area as their college major. In the area of scholarship, our focus is on students who are in the upper third of their graduating class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.