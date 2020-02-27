ANDERSON — The Madison County Master Gardener Association will begin this year's program with a workshop on March 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cardinal Room of the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Presenters will begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue to 3 p.m. No lunch will be provided so attendees will need to bring their own.
All Master Gardeners will be wearing name tags so participants may identify a speaker if they want a question answered by a particular person. There will also be a table including flyers about upcoming Madison County Master Gardener events this year as well as information on how to become a master gardener.
The following is a list of presentations available for this year:
• How to prepare your garden for 2020 - 10:30 to 11 a.m.
• Raised Bed Gardening - 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
• Successful Tomatoes - 1 to 1:30 p.m.
• Native Plants - 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
• Invasive Plants - 2:30 to 3 p.m.
Information: Melanie Lucroy, president, 765-414-3350 or Terry Chandler, 317-485-4426.
