INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to state parks, recreation areas, forests and reservoirs Sunday, May 2,which is also a Free Fishing Day.
On Free Fishing Days, all Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. All size and bag limits remain in effect.
For public places to fish near you, see on.IN.gov/where2fish. Check out the fishing tips and videos at on.IN.gov/learn2fish to help maximize your experience.
Free admission provides an opportunity to enjoy your favorite DNR property or visit a new site. Find DNR properties across the state and the facilities they offer at dnr.IN.gov. Planned interpretive naturalist-led activities are listed at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.
Free gate admission and this Free Fishing Day are offered in partnership with the Indiana Destination Development Corp.’s Visit Indiana Week, May 2-8. Register for the Indiana State Nature Passport program at visitindiana.com/explore, then check in when you visit a property to participate in a variety of giveaways during the week and throughout the year.
