ANDERSON — To promote local literacy, the Anderson Rotary Club will launch its Little Free Library Project with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. June 1 at Jackson Park at Raible Avenue and West 22nd Street.
Hosted by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the ceremony will include refreshments, free books, and remarks by Rotary President Kelly Hawes, who initiated the project, and Nancy Vaughn, who chaired the Free Library committee. The project includes Free Library boxes at six locations:
• Jackson Park, Raible Avenue and West 22nd Street
• Horne Park, John and West Seventh streets
• Pulaski Park, 1699 E. 38th St.
• Park Place Community Center, 802 E. Fifth St.
• Lindwood Apartments, 1913 Miller Ave.
• Southview Pre-School Center, 4500 S. Main St.
The Anderson Rotary Club purchased hundreds of children’s and adult books, mostly fiction, to supply the six sites. Each book includes a Rotary bookmark with addresses of the six locations. It includes a QR code that users can scan and be directed to a YouTube site with dozens of local Rotarians reading from children’s books.
The six sites were chosen and registered with the national Little Free Library organization. There are more than 100,000 registered Little Free Library book-sharing boxes in 108 countries worldwide. Users of Littlefreelibrary.org can search by city or zip code and find Little Free Library sites throughout the world.
Rotary will continue to restock and support the sites.
Information: Nancy Vaughan, 765-608-3061, or Kelly Hawes, 765-622-1212.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.