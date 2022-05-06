DNR conservation officers will be hosting two recruiting events in Henry and Hamilton counties for District 4, which includes Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Henry, Howard, Jay, Madison, Randolph, Tipton and Wayne counties.
The first is Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Westwood Park, 1900 S. 275W, New Castle, and the second is Tuesday, May 24, at 7 p.m. at the Noblesville Police Department, 135 S. Ninth St., Noblesville.
Each event will cover duties of a conservation officer, the competitive hiring process, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training and physical agility testing requirements. Participation at either recruiting event does not guarantee participants a position.
To see if you qualify and to complete the pre-screen exam, see on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on Become a Conservation Officer.
For more information on District 4 recruiting events, contact Josiah Julian at 765-635-3929 or jjulian@dnr.IN.gov.