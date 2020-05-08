MUNCIE — Cornerstone Center for the Arts will offer exclusively online classes for the 2020 summer session beginning the week of June 1 and ending July 23.
Classes will be held virtually on a weekly basis via an interactive streaming service. No in-person classes will be taught at this time. Registration is available online at cornerstonearts.org. Online classes will feature the areas of visual arts, dance and theater. Visual art classes will include a supply kit designed for the eight-week session. Limited financial aid will be available.
For more information and see a schedule of classes, visit cornerstonearts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.