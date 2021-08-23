DANVILLE — Labor Day weekend marks one year from when production began on the family friendly comedy “Mayberry Man,” inspired by “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Filmed largely in Danville and starring Danville native Brett Varvel, it’s only fitting that the Historic Royal Theater in downtown Danville will be the site of its world premiere.
The public is invited to come enjoy live music and watch the stars arrive in classic automobiles and Mayberry squad cars that were featured in the movie beginning at 7 p.m. Sept. 4. A Mayberry Fest car show will take place earlier in the day from 1 to 5 p.m.
“Mayberry Man” follows an arrogant movie star who, upon facing trouble with the law, is sentenced to attend Mayberry Fest, a weeklong festival celebrating “The Andy Griffith Show.” Immersed in the vibrant and welcoming community of Mayberry, he is given the chance to discover what friendship and family are all about.
The touching, lighthearted story pays homage to the ‘60s series through replicated sets, vintage wardrobe, Mayberry squad cars and vehicles from the period, plus a film score that includes music from the original series.
Dixie Griffith, daughter of Andy Griffith, is an executive producer of the film. Karen Knotts, daughter of Don Knotts, makes a cameo appearance.
A sneak preview for the public is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at The Royal Theater in Danville. “Mayberry Man” will be in select theaters Sept. 23 and available on DVD and online beginning Oct. 1.
