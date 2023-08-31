ANDERSON — Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has announced a reminder of the City of Anderson Labor Day Celebration, Concert & Fireworks will be on Sunday, Sept. 3, starting at 8 p.m.
“The city celebration will add excitement to the Labor Day weekend,” commented Mayor Broderick. “We are thrilled to have Corey Cox on stage. I invite everyone to enjoy the many activities and the great family evening that we have planned.”
The Labor Day Celebration events will take place in downtown Anderson in the parking lot by the blue Kennedy Crossing bridge off Central Avenue and Ninth Street (the former WorkOne parking lot).
Celebration highlights begin at 8 p.m. and include free games and prizes for children, a variety of inflatable activities and bounce houses, a petting zoo, and more. Guests must get a free bracelet from the registration table to participate.
At 8:30 p.m., Anderson fan favorite Corey Cox will go on stage. The evening will close with a firework display at 10 p.m.
Food trucks will be on location offering a variety of snacks, treats and meals.
Bring your lawn chairs.