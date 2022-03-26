ANDERSON — May, a month synonymous with racing in Indiana, will bring to Anderson the 27th running of the Anderson Sertoma Mayor’s Cup Grand Prix, the city’s only go-kart races, during the weekend of May 13-14.
The races, held annually in downtown, generate thousands of dollars in business and organization sponsorships. That money supports many Madison County nonprofits.
The races are free to spectators.
The event is family friendly and a great way to join in one of the many Little 500 Festival activities.
This year’s event will be at Ninth and 10th streets at Central Avenue.
For more information about how to become involved, contact Terry Riggins at tlriggins@comcast.net.