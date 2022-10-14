INDIANAPOLIS — The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (open enrollment) starts Friday, Oct. 15, and runs to Dec. 7, 2022.
This is the one time of year when all people with Medicare can make changes to their Medicare Advantage health and prescription drug plans. Changes will take effect Jan. 1, 2023.
During the Medicare open enrollment period, you can:
Switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage, as long as you’re enrolled in both Medicare Parts A and B, and you live in the Medicare Advantage plan’s service area.
Switch from Medicare Advantage to Original Medicare, plus a Medicare Part D plan, and possibly a Medigap plan if you are eligible.
Switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another.
Switch from one Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to another.
Enroll in a Medicare Part D plan if you didn’t enroll when you were first eligible for Medicare. If you haven’t maintained other creditable coverage, a late enrollment penalty may apply
Medicare beneficiaries with income less than $2,116/month and limited assets might qualify for programs that help to pay for Part B monthly premiums, co-pays and deductibles. Some programs even help to pay for prescriptions.
The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) can help with these applications.
A listing of SHIP events can be found at www.Medicare.in.gov.