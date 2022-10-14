Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Carroll, Fire Weather Zone 028 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 029 Tippecanoe, Fire Weather Zone 030 Clinton, Fire Weather Zone 031 Howard, Fire Weather Zone 035 Fountain, Fire Weather Zone 036 Montgomery, Fire Weather Zone 037 Boone, Fire Weather Zone 038 Tipton, Fire Weather Zone 039 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 040 Madison, Fire Weather Zone 041 Delaware, Fire Weather Zone 042 Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 043 Vermillion, Fire Weather Zone 044 Parke, Fire Weather Zone 045 Putnam, Fire Weather Zone 046 Hendricks, Fire Weather Zone 047 Marion, Fire Weather Zone 048 Hancock, Fire Weather Zone 049 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 051 Vigo, Fire Weather Zone 052 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 053 Owen, Fire Weather Zone 054 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 055 Johnson, Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby, Fire Weather Zone 057 Rush, Fire Weather Zone 060 Sullivan, Fire Weather Zone 061 Greene, Fire Weather Zone 062 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 063 Brown, Fire Weather Zone 064 Bartholomew, Fire Weather Zone 065 Decatur, Fire Weather Zone 067 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 068 Daviess, Fire Weather Zone 069 Martin, Fire Weather Zone 070 Lawrence, Fire Weather Zone 071 Jackson and Fire Weather Zone 072 Jennings. * TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out of a vehicle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&