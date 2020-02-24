ANDERSON — The Anderson Area Christian Men’s Lenten Breakfast Series, started in 1940, begins this Lenten season on Saturday.
The first breakfast, open to all men of faith, will meet at the First United Methodist Church, 1215 Jackson St., Anderson. The program begins promptly at 8 a.m. and consists of breakfast followed by the spiritual music from Anderson’s Otis Jefferies accompanied by Josh Maldonado and Mike Meadows.
The music will be followed by an inspirational message from Dale Mendenhall, retired district supervisor of the United Methodist Church.
All men, young and old, are invited to attend the first breakfast of this series.
Total cost: freewill donations only. The entire program lasts approximately an hour and a half.
For information, email hamaki@comcast.net.
