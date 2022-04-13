ANDERSON — Longtime Indianapolis WRTV weather forecaster Kevin Gregory will speak to the Madison County Retired Teachers’ luncheon May 5.
Kevin and his father, Bob, together have been making forecasts on Indianapolis TV for the past 50 years. Kevin Gregory recalls going to work with his father as early as second grade, when he had already started following in his father’s footsteps.
Kevin is a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Purdue University and was honored with the Big Ten Medal of Honor in 1987. He was also an All-Big Ten tennis player. He has an additional degree in meteorology from the Mississippi State Broadcasting Meteorology Program.
Besides explaining the weather on TV, he enjoys teaching children at Kevin’s Weather Camps and leading the RTV6 Toy Drive to help families in need during the holiday season.
The luncheon will be at Anderson Country Club, with registration from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Reservations may be made by calling Greg Kalisz at 765-649-7750 or by email at gkalisz@acsc.net. The registration deadline is Wednesday, April 27.
Spouses and friends are welcome.
The Madison County Retired Teachers’ Association is open to any retired teacher or school staff member who lives or worked in Madison County.