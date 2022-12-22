MIDDLETOWN — The 23rd annual Christmas Eve in The Church at Crossroads will be at 10 p.m. Saturday
Residents are invited to experience the candlelight serenity of the holy season at the country church. Candlelit, stained-glass windows frame the sanctuary, which will be decorated with freshly cut holly and greens.
There will be familiar Christmas carols, and the Rev. Jim Sandberg will deliver the message.
The church’s children will perform.
Those who can’t attend may listen on the Facebook page for Crossroads Lutheran Church Historical Preservation Society.
The church is at Delaware County Roads 600 West and 700 South.
Information: Keri Howell at 765-760-7704.