MIDDLETOWN — As part of the Middletown Fall Fun Festival, there will be a Reunion of the Decades concert celebrating local talent throughout the years on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Dietrich Park, 129 N. Raider Road, Middletown.
The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Performing will be Flynnville Train, Boggy Branch Band, John Frees, The Protest and Greg Rhodes.
The Fall Funfest event will have vendors and food vendors open each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as well as a Family Fun Zone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The schedule of the weekend’s activities are follows:
Saturday, Sept. 17
• 6 to 10:30 a.m., Lions Club breakfast at Middletown Community Building.
• 8 a.m., Run for a Reason 5K, benefiting the Middletown Public Library, downtown Middletown.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shenandoah Alumni Family Picnic, Dietrich Park by the playground.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Chicken and noodles at the Civic Center.
• Noon to 6 p.m., Stuart Troxel art show, Civic Center, second floor.
• 2 to 11 p.m., Funfest “Biergarten,” Dietrich Park.
• 4 to 8 p.m., Middletown Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry.
Sunday, Sept. 18
• Noon, presentation of the King and Queen Scholarship contestants and winners announced.
• 1 to 4 p.m., car show, Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Dietrich Park.
• Noon to 6 p.m., Stuart Troxel art show, Civic Center, second floor.
• 3 to 5 p.m., bingo, Dietrich Park.
Additional information available at www.facebook.com/middletownfallfunfest.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.