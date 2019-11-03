MIDDLETOWN – The Middletown/Fall Creek Public Library will celebrate 30 years at its facility at 780 High St. with a special week of activities, culminating with a formal reception.
During the week of Nov. 4–10, the library will feature special displays and decorations celebrating 30 years. Activities will include Oreo cookie and M&M tasting contests, several other contests with prizes of $30 in cash, and a Bedtime Storytime session for preschoolers.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, the library will host a reception, honoring the late Bob and Jean Wisehart. The reception will feature a brief program, building tour, and cake and punch. The public is invited.
Bob Wisehart was instrumental in procuring the funds to build the current library building at the corner of High and Eighth streets. The youth room addition was added in 2000. Before 1989, the local library was located downtown on the upper floor of the bank building.
Jean Wisehart was an active volunteer at the library for several decades, leading many programs and tutoring classes. She also donated many books and display items from the couple’s frequent travels around the world.
The Storytime program will be offered at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6. Preschoolers are invited to wear their pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. Ann Rockwell will read aloud several bedtime books. Milk and cookies will be served.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.