MIDDLETOWN — One place this pandemic has not slowed down is the Middletown/Fall Creek Public Library. Despite the restrictions, the smalltown library is open and flourishing.
“We’re excited about continuing to serve our patrons,” said Director Teresa Dennis. New policies bound to please patrons include a new no-late-fee policy for borrowed materials, extending reach for the library Wi-Fi system, and a huge DVD sale on Sept. 19.
The library building was closed from mid-March to June 1, while staff continued working inside and curbside book pickup was offered. In June, the library building reopened with shorter hours before expanding to regular hours. The big change is that patrons will no longer be fined for overdue materials from the Middletown Library.
“The board felt becoming a non-fine library is especially responsive at this time when money is so tight,” said Dennis. The policy goes into effect Sept. 1 and applies only to materials from the local library. Patrons will still be fined for damaged or lost materials. Also, items borrowed from other libraries through the Evergreen system will still be fined if late.
The library has adapted to the pandemic with several measures, including mandatory masks, a plastic shield at the front desk checkout station, hand sanitizers available throughout the building, and plastic coverings on public computers’ keyboards and mice are changed after each use.
