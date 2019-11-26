MIDDLETOWN — For the fourth year, the Middletown/Fall Creek Public Library is hosting its Christmas Book Box Silent Auction.
Each box is filled with books on a certain topic or by a certain author. There are boxes for all ages. The silent auction is open to the public.
Some topics include: crochet, knitting, quilting, Civil War, World War II, Democrats, Republicans, gardening, cooking, canning, dogs, cats, horses, and ballet. Authors featured in other boxes include Stephen King, John Grisham, James Patterson, Robin Cook and Barbara Taylor Bradford.
All proceeds go toward new books and DVDs for patrons. The auction has raised about $1,200 in each of the past two years.
The auction kicks off Dec. 18. The highest bidder of each box at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, will win the box and will be notified by staff by phone. Payment can be by cash, check or credit card.
Boxes must be paid for and picked up by Monday, Dec. 23. The library, 780 High St., is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
