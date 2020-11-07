MIDDLETOWN – The Middletown/Fall Creek Library has several special events leading up to Thanksgiving including coloring contests for both adults and youths.
Adults will color and decorate a “I am Grateful for...” wheel. Two top winners will receive $10 in cash. Adults also can select a stress ball to calm their COVID nerves.
Youths are invited to decorate an “I am Grateful for...” bookmark and enter it to win one of two prizes. Each winner will get $10 in cash.
Kids are also invited to take home and decorate an “All About Me” poster to display at their home.
Veterans Day on Nov. 11 will be observed with a special banner, flag display and book display.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, will mark the kickoff of the fifth annual Christmas Book Box Silent Auction. Once again, some 80 boxes of gently used books will be auctioned off to the highest bidders.
Boxes vary from four books to more than 30. Winners will be the highest bidders as of 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Winners will be notified by phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.