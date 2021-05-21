MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown/Fall Creek Township Public Library will kick off its annual Summer Reading Program with a free pizza party for all patrons on Saturday, June 5.
The party, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will feature a pizza-and-pop lunch and games for all ages. Kids will play games outdoors for small prizes. Older youths and adults will play bingo inside for small prizes. In case of rain, games will be held inside.
“We are offering something different in a year that is so different. We hope folks will come out and enjoy the food and games and seeing their friends again,” said Library Director Teresa Dennis. “We want people to enjoy the Middletown Fair Week (June 7-12) and then start their summer reading the next week.”
Activities will include face painting by Cathy Dunn, drawings by caricaturist Joni Fleming of Union, Kentucky, adult bingo, and children’s games of cornhole, sack race, ring toss, and relay races. Pizza and pop will be served until about 12:30 p.m.
Because of the games and food, registration is required. People can sign up at the front desk of the library, 780 High St., or call 765-354-4071.
During the party, patrons can register for the Reading Program, which runs Monday, June 14, through Saturday, July 10. Registration will continue at the library through June 19.
