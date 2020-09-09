MIDDLETOWN — Middletown/Fall Creek Public Library’s annual DVD sale will kick off Saturday, Sept. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in connection with the Middletown Fall Fun Fest.
Gently-used DVDs will sell for $1 each or 12 for $10. The sale will continue for at least a week.
Residents are invited to walk the garden paths at the library during the fun fest. Children visiting on that Saturday will be given a fall craft to make at home. The library will be the recipient of funds raised from the Fun Fest’s Run for a Reason 5K run or walk at 8 a.m. Sept. 19.
Although the pandemic forced the library to cancel its Summer Reading program and the fall semester of Storytime, Director Teresa Dennis is hopeful that the library will offer Storytime in early 2021 and a Winter Reading Program in February.
Library cards are free to residents of Middletown and Fall Creek Township. Visit the library at 780 High St., to sign up for a card. Bring driver’s license with current address.
