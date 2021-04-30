MIDDLETOWN — Just in time for spring planting, the Middletown/Fall Creek Township Public Library will host its weeklong annual perennial plant sale, starting Monday.
The plants, donated from gardens around Middletown, including the library gardens, will cost $3 each. All funds raised will go toward new materials for patrons. The sale will include hosta, ferns, lily of the valley, iris, day lilies, goldenrod, milkweed, bunny grass, woodland phlox, various herbs, and much more.
“The best part is these plants have thrived for years in little gardens around town, so they should do equally well in a new location,” library director Teresa Dennis said. “Perennials are a great investment. Once planted, perennials will come back each year for decades.”
Gardeners visiting the sale can also check out the library’s new Seed Library that offers free heirloom flower, herb and vegetable seeds. The library is especially encouraging patrons to take home and plant specific seeds to attract pollinators.
“Our Summer Reading Program in June will focus on pollinators, so we’d love to see plantings that encourage and feed our pollinating insects,” Dennis said.
The library welcomes donations from local gardens. Plants should be in a container and brought to the library at 780 High St. by 3 p.m. Saturday.
Library hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The sale is open to the public.
