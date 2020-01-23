MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown/Fall Creek Public Library will kick off its second Winter Reading Program on Monday, Feb. 3.
This year’s theme is “Little Library on the Prairie,” and the program will highlight the famed children’s book,as well as local Middletown history.
Sign up and read as many books as you wish from Feb. 3-29. For each book read, patrons get a ticket to win one of 12 $25 cash gift cards. The program is for all ages.
Special events will include:
• Free bingo games every Tuesday in February at 5:30 p.m. Lots of prizes to choose from. — Coffee, hot chocolate and hot tea bar with homemade cookies.
• The Missing Dog Mascot will be back. The first patron to find our hidden stuffed animal each day gets to keep him.
• Special decorations and play areas for kids.
• Coloring contests for kids and adults. Prizes.
• Free crochet and knitting class each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
• Valentine’s Day gift box drawing and Valentine Selfie Station.
• Special quilting class, taught by Sarah Burton, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Learn the English paper piecing method of quilting. All supplies to make your own pin cushion will be furnished. Registration and $25 fee are due Feb. 1.
The library, at 780 High St., is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. -5 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
To sign up for a library card, take your driver's license and proof of your current address.
Information: 765-354-4071.
