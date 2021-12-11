MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown/Fall Creek Township Library has made several new computer upgrades due to a generous grant from the Henry County Community Foundation.
Eight laptop computers are now available for use within the library building.
According to library director Teresa Dennis, the foundation grant provided the purchase of the state-of-the-art laptops, which adults can use for work, study, or entertainment purposes.
Several desktop computers will still be available, she said.
The same HCCF grant was also used to purchase a wireless printer. Dennis said patrons now have the option to print from a new laptop or from their phone or other mobile device. To use the new laptops, a person must be 18 or older, a library patron in good standing, and possess a driver’s license or other official photo ID.
Also, a separate grant from the American Recovery Plan Act will be used later this month to update the library’s wireless internet system.
