MIDDLETOWN — Following the cancellation of the fair last year due to COVID-19, the Middletown Lions Club Fair is now underway at Dietrich Park, 129 N. Raider Road.
On Thursday at 7 and 9 p.m., meet the queen candidates. Common Ground (traditional bluegrass band) will entertain at 7 p.m.; and at dusk, the annual fireworks will take place.
Friday is Patriotic Night: Wear red, white and blue. Meet queen candidates at 7 and 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided at 7 p.m. by Cap’n Donnie McDaniel.
The last day of the fair on Saturday, Today’s Elvis, Scotty Zion will play at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., the 2021 queen will be announced.
This annual fundraiser for the Lions Club will have entertainment, amusement rides, fireworks, the Lions Den kitchen, Home Show, door prizes and the crowning of the queen.
