MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown High School Alumni Association meets for a covered-dish pitch-in luncheon at noon on the last Sunday in July each year at Shenandoah School. This year, the luncheon will be in the Shenandoah High School cafetorium at Raider Road and U.S. 36 on July 28.
In the past, the association celebrated the 50th anniversary of a class’s graduation. That ended with the celebration of the Class of 1967, the last at MHS. This year, the Class of 1959 will be honored in celebration of its 60th anniversary. The association will continue to meet as long as there are people able to attend and classes to celebrate.
Graduates of Shenandoah High School are welcome to attend. Last year marked the 50th year since their first commencement.
All who attended MHS are encouraged to join the group for fun, fellowship and a delicious meal. Rub elbows with people you haven’t seen in 50 years or more and remember and celebrate the Mighty Cossacks.
Doors open at noon; luncheon will be served at 1 p.m. For more information, call Steve Holmes at 765-354-2268.
Send items for the Good Morning feature to newsroom@heraldbulletin.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.