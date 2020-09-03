LOGO19 Good Morning.jpg

CHESTERFIELD — The Millcreek Center is expanding the Zumba program to include Saturdays once again. Beginning Saturday, Sept. 12, classes will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

All that is needed are comfortable shoes.

Tuesday and Thursday classes continue weekly from 6 to 7 p.m. The cost for Zumba is $8 for three classes per week, $3 for one class, or $5 for two classes.

As with all the programs social distancing is adhered to with workout spots marked and face masks available along with hand sanitizer, a representative said in a press release.

Participants only need to show up 15 minutes before their first call to get registered.

The Millcreek Center is in Chesterfield at 403 W. Main St.

Information: 765-378-1023.

