CHESTERFIELD — The Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St., is reopening some of its programs to the public.
Zumba class has recently resumed on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 7 p.m. All ages are welcome. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes.
The karate program will reopen on Wednesday, July 8, from 6 to 7 p.m. Children and adult participants can show up to class that evening. This includes past participants and new registrations.
The Tai Chi program that many older adults enjoy will also open on July 6 with two classes. Seated class from 5 to 5:45 p.m. and the standing class will be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Youth Tai Chi will be on Tuesdays beginning July 7 from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Also at 10 a.m. is an adult standing class and at 11 a.m. is a seated class.
The instruction and the participation protocols have had changes for safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand sanitizers are available with social distancing. Participants are encouraged to wear a face covering if applicable. All participants are urged to stay home anytime they are not feeling well or have recently been ill.
Information: 765-378-1023.
