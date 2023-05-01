MUNCIE — Minnetrista Museum & Garden’s annual Garden Fair is a must-attend for anyone with a green thumb and those looking for a weekend filled with food, music, and fun.
This two-day community event on May 12-13 is the perfect destination for foodies, music lovers, and garden enthusiasts alike.
At the Garden Fair, visitors will discover a world of plants, landscaping tools, and crafts to enhance their summer gardening projects. Meet and learn from vendors and horticulture experts while spending time with loved ones in a vibrant community atmosphere.
The Garden Fair also includes live music, crafts and activities, a beer and wine garden, food and more.
On Saturday, the Farmers Market at Minnetrista will also be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a chance to connect with local vendors offering seasonal produce, artisanal items, and fresh meats, among other things.
The Orchard Shop will also be open during both days of the Garden Fair, with a range of nature-inspired local finds, gardening tools, yard decor, and more.