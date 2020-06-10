MUNCIE — Minnetrista and Red-tail Land Conservancy have decided to cancel this year’s "Open Space: Art About the Land" exhibit.
The two organizations have been keeping up to date with the guidance and directives of the Delaware County Health Department, the Indiana State Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a representative said in a press release.
As residents strive to adapt to a constantly changing situation, many of the traditional community programs and exhibits unfortunately have been put on hold or canceled outright.
A juried art exhibition such as "Open Space: Art About the Land" demands significant time, energy, and commitment from artists, jurors and staff — with, at this time, no guarantee the show can open safely and with a public awards ceremony, the representative said in the press release.
