MUNCIE — Explore 40 acres of fun at Minnetrista’s Family Adventure Day: Fall Festival.
There will be crafts, games, cider pressing demonstrations and more on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
This free community event is open to all. Various fall activities include learning, active family participation and fun.
The three two-hour sessions will be from 10 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Pre-registration is preferred.
Visitors can participate in hands-on learning, including watching a demonstration of apple cide pressing and tasting some cider, painting in a bag, lawn games and petting baby farm animals.
For more information, visit minnetrista.net or call 765-282-4848.
For the most current information about Minnetrista’s exhibits and events, follow it on Facebook and Twitter.