MUNCIE — Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Tourism Development announced that the Indiana Tourism Council awarded $250,000 to Minnetrista Cultural Foundation for the development of the Bob Ross Experience.
The funding was given through the Destination Development Grant program. Other recipients of funding include the Evansville Zoological Society and Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The grant awarded to Minnetrista will go toward the continued development of the Bob Ross Experience, which opens in October of this year. The exhibit will incorporate both traditional and experiential elements in order to share Bob’s story and message.
Artifacts from Minnetrista’s Heritage Collection will comprise the core of the experience, including Bob Ross paintings (many not formerly available to the public), Bob’s personal palette with paint residue still visible, paint brushes used during the filming of “The Joy of Painting,” and Bob’s easel.
