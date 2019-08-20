MUNCIE — Experience a ‘sea’ of red, white and blue as more than 1,000 American flags adorn Minnetrista’s lawn beside the White River Greenway during its annual Flags of Honor on Sept. 4–11.
Flags of Honor, in partnership with the Muncie Exchange Club, will be in honor and memory of local veterans, current service personnel, fallen heroes and all who wish to display their pride for their country. With a gift of $30, friends, families and organizations will receive a ribbon to place on a flag to display during the designated event dates.
A closing ceremony will take place on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. Event proceeds benefit the charities supported by the Exchange Club of Muncie, focusing on child abuse and patriotism.
Information: 765-282-4848.
