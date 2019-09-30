Minnetrista hosts Family Adventure Day: Fall Festival
MUNCIE — Explore 40 acres of fun at Minnetrista’s Family Adventure Day: Fall Festival.
Enjoy crafts and entertainment on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
With so much being offered, the day is a choose-your-own-adventure opportunity. The various fall activities create space for learning, active family participation and loads of fun. Spend a beautiful fall day at Minnetrista exploring with friends and family.
“Minnetrista has partnered with several local organizations to create this activity-full day, and it’s all open and free to the public,” experience guide Rachel Foster said.
Visitors of all ages can expect to participate in hands-on learning during Family Adventure Day: Fall Festival.
For more information, visit minnetrista.net or call 765.282.4848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.