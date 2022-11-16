MUNCIE — Minnetrista offers a fun way to start the holiday season with family and friends at Enchanted Luminaria Walk on Dec. 2-3.
“Enchanted Luminaria Walk is one of my favorite events to work here at Minnetrista,” Ashley Mann, associate director of experience and education, said of the free event, which will be from 5 to 9 p.m. each night.
“It’s our gift to the community, and there are so many amazing opportunities for family fun and memory-making. The excitement and joy is palpable.”
Visitors can enjoy warm hot chocolate and Minnetrista apple cider, winter craft kits, holiday shopping, enchanting lights and more while celebrating the season. There will be items for holiday shopping at The Orchard Shop and Holiday Artisan Market during the event.
For more information, visit minnetrista.net or call 765-282-4848. Follow it on Facebook and Twitter for the most up-to-date information about exhibits and events.