PERU — The public is invited to cut and remove certain downed trees for firewood from the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake.
The fields are on County Road 600 North, just west of CR 300 West.
Trees eligible for cutting have naturally fallen or were dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are available through March 31.
The cost of one pickup truckload is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, ATVs and UTVs is prohibited.
Wood may be cut and removed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Mississinewa Lake is at 4675 S. CR 625 East, Peru.
For more information, call the Mississinewa Lake office at 765-473-6528.