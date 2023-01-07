INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest is now open. Students in grades 6-12 are invited to participate in this contest.
Students are being asked to write their essays based on the following quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.:
“We must develop and maintain the capacity to forgive. He who is devoid of the power to forgive is devoid of the power to love. There is some good in the worst of us and some evil in the best of us. When we discover this, we are less prone to hate our enemies.”
More specific contest information can be found on the Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest website, https://iasp.org/students/mlk-jr-essay/. The online submission deadline is Feb. 28, 2023.
This program is free for Department of Student Programs member schools. Non-member schools will be charged $10 per essay.
Department membership is independent of individual administrator membership through IASP. If you are unsure if your school is a DSP member, or if you have other questions, contact Chris at chammer@iasp.org.