ANDERSON — The final day to register to vote for the Nov. 5 general election is Monday.
The Madison County Voter Registration office on the second floor of the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., will be accepting applications from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can register to vote online at indianavoters.in.gov. To register you must have a valid Indiana driver's license or Indiana identification card; be a citizen of the United States; be at least 18 years old and have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the election.
Early voting begins on Tuesday at the Voter Registration office. People can cast their ballot every weekday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are extended hours on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 1, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon.
