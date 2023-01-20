BLOOMINGTON — Monroe Lake will host an origami cranes craft workshop at Paynetown State Recreation Area on Friday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m., in conjunction with the International Crane Foundation (ICF).
The free, 90-minute workshop is limited to 14 people, ages 16 and up. Registration is required by Feb. 21 at bit.ly/origamicranes2023.
Following a short presentation about cranes in culture, ICF’s Katelyn Garrett will teach participants how to fold origami cranes and assemble them into a decorative chain.
Entrance to Paynetown SRA is free during the winter season. Questions about the workshop should be directed to Jill Vance, Monroe Lake’s interpretive naturalist, at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.