BLOOMINGTON — Monroe Lake will host its ninth annual First Day Trail Run and Walk at Fairfax State Recreation Area at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
The event is noncompetitive and offers distance choices of 1.3, 2.9, and 3.7 miles. Registration is $15 per person and includes a post-event grab-and-go meal and a ticket for the prize drawing.
Advance registration is available until Dec. 30 at bit.ly/firstdayrun2022. That web location also includes course maps and additional info.
The first 300 people to register will receive a $15 gift certificate for the restaurants at Fourwinds Lakeside Inn and an embroidered iron-on commemorative patch. Participants can also register on the day of the run from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., cash or check only.
The First Day Trail Run and Walk is co-sponsored by Monroe Lake, Fourwinds Lakeside Inn and the Indiana Trail Running Association. Proceeds support public events, programs and interpretation at Monroe Lake.
To view more DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.