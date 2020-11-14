BLOOMINGTON — Skip the shopping and holiday stress on Thanksgiving weekend and spend your time outside exploring the beauty of the outdoors with Monroe Lake’s Holiday Hiking Challenge, which will take place from Thursday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 29.
The Holiday Hiking Challenge consists of hiking all of Monroe Lake’s trails over the four-day period, a total distance of about 9.5 miles, and completing specified activities. Each trail will have one or more posted stations at which you will need to take a photo to prove you completed the activity.
All hikers who complete the challenge and submit their photos before midnight on Nov. 29 will be entered into a prize drawing. Prizes include a 2021 Indiana State Parks annual entrance pass, a private bald eagle winter hike in January or February 2021 for up to 10 people, and a guided kayak trip on the lake in summer 2021 for up to eight people (kayaks for the trip included).
To participate, download the challenge trail map to see where the stations are located on the Facebook Event page for the Holiday Hiking Challenge, bit.ly/2020 MonroeHikingChallenge. The map will be posted Nov. 25. You can also have a copy of the challenge trail map sent to you by emailing jvance@dnr.IN.gov by no later than 5 p.m. on Nov. 25.
Questions should be directed to Jill Vance at 812-837-9967 or jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
