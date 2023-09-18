BLOOMINGTON — Monroe Lake will celebrate Earth Science Week Oct. 8–14 with a variety of activities for children and adults. There will be two guided geology tours, a celebration of a partial solar eclipse and additional activities covering a range of earth science topics.
The week will kick off with a day-long geology driving tour on Monday, Oct. 9 beginning at 9 a.m. The tour is an in-depth exploration of local geological history, focusing on the region around Monroe Lake, and includes several opportunities for collecting rocks and fossils. The tour is limited to 12 people with a $30 per person fee. Advance registration is required by Oct. 5 at bit.ly/2023-geologytour.
On Thursday, Oct. 12 there will be a 2-mile roundtrip hike to the crinoid fossil bed at Allens Creek SRA at 2 p.m. No collecting is permitted at this location. The hike is free but limited to 20 people, and advance registration is required by Oct. 10 at bit.ly/2023-crinoidhike.
On Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 to 11 a.m., drop by the campground playground at Paynetown State Recreation Area (SRA) to decorate and assemble your own eclipse viewer using a special solar filter paper to see that day’s partial solar eclipse during which the moon should cover about 45% of the sun. A donation of $1 is appreciated to cover material costs. Supplies will be limited.
Later that day, there will be an eclipse viewing party on the swimming beach at Paynetown SRA from noon to 1:30 p.m. The eclipse peaks at 1:02 p.m.
Information: 812-837-9967 or email Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.