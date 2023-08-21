BLOOMINGTON — Monroe Lake offers flora field days on the first Tuesday of each month from May through October. Field day emphasis is on the proper use and application of an ID key, which opens the door to identifying thousands of species.
The naturalist works with each attendee based on their prior experience. If you’ve never worked with wildflower ID before, this is a great way to learn. If you have prior experience, it’s a fun way to practice your skills with other people.
Two more flora field days are coming up this fall. The sessions are free but do require advance registration. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, one will be held at Allen’s Creek State Recreation Area at 9:30 a.m. Registration and details are at bit.ly/florafield-sep2023.
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the session will take place at Monroe Lake’s Underwood Parcel on Strain Ridge Road at 9:30 a.m. Registration and details are at bit.ly/florafield-oct2023.
Questions should be directed to the Paynetown Activity Center at 812-837-9967 or email Jill Vance at jvance@dnr.IN.gov.
To view more DNR news releases, see dnr.IN.gov.