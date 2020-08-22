ANDERSON — The Madison County Biker Died Here Monument Ride takes place Saturday, Aug. 22, leaving from Bourbon Street Sports Pub and Grill, 845 E. 53rd St., Anderson.
Monuments will be placed for Eric McConnell, Brett Favors, Chase Kumkoski, William Davis and Curtis Purdue.
Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. with kickstands up at noon. A breakfast buffet will be available prior to the ride for $7.50 and includes bacon, eggs, biscuits and gravy, fruit and coffee.
Cost is $25 per rider and $15 per passenger. Included in that price is a T-shirt and dinner.
Non-riders may ride the party bus for $25 per passenger.
Stops include Halo’s, 215 E. Water St., Alexandria; and Monty’s, 28 W. Main St., Chesterfield.
Event and dinner will be held at the American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., Anderson. There will be an auction, door prizes, and 50/50s during the event.
All proceeds go to families of fallen bikers in Madison County.
