INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled the second wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.
The fair runs July 29 through Aug. 21; it’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission; seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available at a later time.
All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
The free stage at the fair schedule includes:
• Kansas — Friday, July 29 (opening day)
• We The Kingdom — July 31
• Chaka Khan — Wednesday, Aug. 3
• Trace Adkins — Wednesday, Aug. 10
• KC & The Sunshine Band — Friday, Aug. 12
• El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the fair) — Sunday, Aug. 13
• Zach Williams — Sunday, Aug. 14
• Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills — Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Carly Pearce — Friday, Aug. 19
• Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond — Sunday, Aug. 21
Information: www.indianastatefair.com or follow the Indiana State Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.