ANDERSON — Usher in 2020 with other outdoor lovers at Mounds State Park or one of the many other First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start the new year and provide a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and connect with friends.
The walk at Mounds State Park in Anderson will start at 5:30 p.m. Meet at the Nature Center's front porch for a quarter-mile easy hike lasting approximately 45 minutes. Wear appropriate clothing for the weather. Arrive early for warm beverages before the hike and share your nature's New Year resolutions.
Information on other First Day events in Indiana is available at bit.ly/2S6yOT6.
The guided hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks (stateparks.org and facebook.com/Americas-State-Parks-205324976548604). Hikes will take place in all 50 states.
First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks.
