ANDERSON — Back by popular demand, Mounds State Park is having a photo and poetry contest.
The park is accepting poems about the natural world, with a 32-line limit, and photos of Mounds State Park in the categories of plants, animals, people and scenery.
The park will also accept submissions in a hybrid photo-poetry category again this year.
There is a youth category for both poetry and photography for ages 15 and under.
A $1 fee per entry applies. Entries must be received by March 14.
For more information and contest rules, contact the Mounds State Park Naturalist Staff at (765) 649-8128 or via email at kmorgan1@dnr.in.gov.
