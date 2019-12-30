ANDERSON — Start the new year by enjoying a little nature at Mounds State Park.
At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the park will hold its First Day Hike. The 45-minute, naturalist-led hike departs from the Nature Center and will stroll along an easy trail to the Great Mound while the naturalists share the stories and lore that have grown up around Mounds State Park. The Nature Center will open at 4:30 pm to welcome hikers.
On Thursday at 1 p.m., you can meet the Nature Center’s turtles up close and personal and learn more about these amazing creatures and their relatives. Swing by the Nature Center until 2 p.m. for a chance to talk with the turtles and the park naturalist.
On Friday at 10 a.m., have breakfast with the birds. Join the park naturalist and help fill the park’s feeders. Afterward, sit in the Wildlife Observation Room and see how many feathered and furry friends come to enjoy their breakfast. The program lasts 30 minutes and meets at the Nature Center.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., visit the Nature Center for a unique 3-hour, hands-on workshop where you will learn more about the Atlatl, an age-old hunting technology, put together your very own Atlatl and learn to fletch Atlatl darts (5- to 6-foot long spear). Cost of the workshop is $60, which will cover the materials to make one Atlatl and two darts to practice with. Space is limited. Call 765-649-8128 to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.